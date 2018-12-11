Fantasy Football Week 15 BS Meter

0 of 10

Silas Walker/Getty Images

If you're still alive heading into Week 15, you probably feel like you survived Week 14. Much like Week 13, this past week of action was full of touchdowns and big performances from players either left on benches or nowhere near fantasy rosters.

Derrick Henry has been a major letdown for the majority of this season. For those who decided to keep him around for the fantasy playoffs, putting him in the starting lineup against the Jacksonville Jaguars probably seemed foolish. Of course, Henry went on to have arguably the best fantasy performance of the season, which makes him an interesting commodity heading into Week 15.

A wild game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins produced touchdowns from James Develin, Kenny Stills, Brandon Bolden (twice), Cordarrelle Patterson and Brice Butler. Meanwhile, James White had six touches for 28 yards and Kenyan Drake needed a 55-yard touchdown off multiple laterals on the final play of the game to save what was an otherwise terrible fantasy performance.

Despite a fantastic matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints made it three straight games with underwhelming fantasy production. A big comeback in the second half salvaged decent days out of Mark Ingram II and Alvin Kamara, but Drew Brees failed to crack the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks for the week.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 15. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

