Auburn Reportedly Hires Memphis' Kenny Dillingham as Offensive Coordinator

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 3: General view of the Auburn Tigers logo on a pylon during the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 3 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn has hired Kenny Dillingham as its newest offensive coordinator after he served in the same role at Memphis, according to Jason Caldwell of Scout.com.

Dillingham will also serve as the team's quarterback coach.

Auburn needed to replace former offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who left to coach under Les Miles at Kansas.

Dillingham is one of the youngest coordinators in the country, earning the role this season with Memphis at just 28 years old.

He joined the Tigers in 2016 after coaching for Arizona State, quickly rising up the ranks from a graduate assistant to running the offense in three years.

"He's relentless in everything he does. He puts his heart into it, and he's got a great football mind," Memphis coach Mike Norvell said in June, per Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "We've been together so long [that] he's got a pretty good sense of how I think and what we need to accomplish."

The offense thrived this season, ranking seventh in the FBS with 43.6 points scored per game. The team also showed impressive balance with quarterback Brady White throwing for 3,125 passing yards and 25 touchdowns and Darrell Henderson rushing for 1,909 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.

He will now have to take over an Auburn offense that was inconsistent this season, ranking tied for 72nd in college football with 28.2 points per game. The squad will also have to replace starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who declared for the NFL draft.

While Dillingham doesn't have much experience, he has a chance to make a significant impact for the Tigers next season.

Related

    Harbaugh Says He's Staying at U-M

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Harbaugh Says He's Staying at U-M

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Homophobic Tweets from Kyler's Twitter Account Resurface

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Homophobic Tweets from Kyler's Twitter Account Resurface

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The Greatest 2-Sport Athlete Since Bo Jackson

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    The Greatest 2-Sport Athlete Since Bo Jackson

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Heisman Trophy Highlights from Murray Presentation

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Heisman Trophy Highlights from Murray Presentation

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report