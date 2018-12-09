Auburn Reportedly Hires Memphis' Kenny Dillingham as Offensive Coordinator

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn has hired Kenny Dillingham as its newest offensive coordinator after he served in the same role at Memphis, according to Jason Caldwell of Scout.com.

Dillingham will also serve as the team's quarterback coach.

Auburn needed to replace former offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who left to coach under Les Miles at Kansas.

Dillingham is one of the youngest coordinators in the country, earning the role this season with Memphis at just 28 years old.

He joined the Tigers in 2016 after coaching for Arizona State, quickly rising up the ranks from a graduate assistant to running the offense in three years.

"He's relentless in everything he does. He puts his heart into it, and he's got a great football mind," Memphis coach Mike Norvell said in June, per Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "We've been together so long [that] he's got a pretty good sense of how I think and what we need to accomplish."

The offense thrived this season, ranking seventh in the FBS with 43.6 points scored per game. The team also showed impressive balance with quarterback Brady White throwing for 3,125 passing yards and 25 touchdowns and Darrell Henderson rushing for 1,909 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.

He will now have to take over an Auburn offense that was inconsistent this season, ranking tied for 72nd in college football with 28.2 points per game. The squad will also have to replace starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who declared for the NFL draft.

While Dillingham doesn't have much experience, he has a chance to make a significant impact for the Tigers next season.