Mike Tomlin Explains Why Ben Roethlisberger's Return from Rib Injury Was Delayed

Joshua Dobbs started the second half and played four possessions for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger left with a rib injury during their 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin suggested his starter could have returned sooner.

Roethlisberger "could have come in a series or so sooner but we were in a rhythm and flow of the game," Tomlin said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Roethlisberger said he was ready to return as soon as his coach told him to go back in and will be fine for the upcoming contest against the New England Patriots.

