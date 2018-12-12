Updated Match Card Predictions for WWE TLC 2018 After Final SmackDown

Updated Match Card Predictions for WWE TLC 2018 After Final SmackDownDecember 12, 2018
It's the holiday season, so, for most, it is a time for cheer and celebration. However, in the wrestling world, every season is a new opportunity for fighting. For years now, December has been the month for WWE TLC:Tables, Ladders & Chairs.
This year is no different as wrestlers will compete in brutal stipulation bouts including tables, ladders, chairs and even all three at once. The card includes both Raw and SmackDown and is packed with clashes between long-time rivals.
From the personal tables match between Natalya and Ruby Riott to the controversial rivalry between Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio that has become a chairs match, everyone is ready for a big role on a packed night.
However, no matches stand out quite like the two TLC matches at the event. Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin are set to fight with control of Raw hanging in the balance, but it is hard to tell if The Monster Among Men will even show up.
Meanwhile, in the likely main event, Becky Lynch will fight Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the first-ever women's TLC match with the winner of this clash setting her path to a huge featured role at next year's WrestleMania as SmackDown women's champion.
For all these matches and more, these are the latest predictions for what will come at WWE TLC 2018.
Mixed Match Challenge Final: R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox
Months have built to this ultimate clash between the two most worthy mixed tag teams, who managed just two wins in their first eight matches. While there was serious star power in this tournament to start, injuries and bizarre booking left most of them out of the finals.
Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox have never been much of a great threat, but neither had a match at TLC already booked. They could fit right in here and lose with dignity against a more popular team.
Carmella and R-Truth started out as an oddball pairing, but they have really worked well together. Their dance breaks can really work in any situation, and they have pulled off an impressive underdog run to this spot in the tournament.
This should be The Fabulous Truth's time to shine. By winning season two, they will solidify their alliance for months to come, and both can stop the Royal Rumble match for a few precious seconds at 30 for a huge dance break.
Prediction: The Fabulous Truth
Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
205 Live has rarely crossed over to the main roster in recent months, but Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali proved at Survivor Series that they should. This will be another big test as Cedric Alexander gets one more opportunity in the spotlight.
Murphy and Alexander already made a huge impact in their match at WWE Super Show-Down together, and they can be even better. It would not be a shock if they stole the show entirely.
While title changes can never be discounted at major WWE events, it would be surprising if The Juggernaut lost his championship any time soon. He has been a great champion for the developing brand, and nothing would be accomplished by putting the championship back on The Soul of 205 Live.
These two can make an impact together with the future of the cruiserweight division entirely defined by the current champion.
Prediction: Murphy
Tables: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott
Natalya and Riott have quietly told a solid story together over the past few months even with their rivalry heavily relying on the real death of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Manipulative or not, it is easy to root for the Queen of Harts.
She has been berated and humiliated by The Riott Squad, and she can now right the wrongs they have committed by definitively taking a victory in a tables match. It would also be a huge momentum boost going into the new year.
For all her success over the years, Natalya can still use big moments like this to add to her legacy. This is a contest with no titles on the line, but it could still be one of the biggest matches of her career.
While the heels still need to start building momentum, it is much more likely that Natalya will be in a defining role going into WrestleMania. This is the time to start building her up rather than letting her fall short in defending her father's honor.
Prediction: Natalya
SmackDown Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
This should be an incredible match to watch even if it has been barely developed to this point. The Usos are on one of the most incredible rolls of any WWE tag team in history, and they are working with two teams in The New Day and The Bar also in top form.
This triple threat could easily open the night off hot. There's not a wrestler here who has not proved himself worthy of better than he has been getting with all tag team wrestling feeling sadly underrepresented in WWE.
Sheamus and Cesaro have been great together for so long that it is hard to remember that they were once solo stars near title contention. The Celtic Warrior is wearing down, and The Swiss Superman has helped keep him going by protecting him.
The time will come with Cesaro returns to singles work and likely gets a legitimate shot near the top of the card, but it is not coming soon. At this point, SmackDown's tag team division still runs through The Bar.
Prediction: The Bar
Ladder: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias
Few men are being pushed bigger than Bobby Lashley at the moment, but Elias is not too far down the list. Both men are becoming major players on Raw though The Drifter has been far more successful with his opportunities.
Despite being hugely popular though, it is unlikely the iTunes star will be able to take down The All Mighty. Lio Rush and Lashley are being built as an unstoppable force at the moment, and their alliance is just too dominant to lose now.
It's a shame because The Drifter deserves the victory and the moment going into the new year. The problem is that he can always make up for a loss by talking. The fans can be sold to forget any time Elias fails.
Meanwhile, Lashley doesn't have much going for him. His shtick with Rush is losing fan interest. Other than his clash with Roman Reigns earlier in the year, his matches have been lackluster. He has not been the star WWE needs to him to be.
That won't stop the company from pushing him to the moon.
Prediction: Lashley
Chairs: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio
Just a few months back, Mysterio returned to WWE, and it feels like he never left. He has not had much time in the honeymoon phase of this reunion as his feud with Orton has brought him quickly back down to earth.
Despite not being treated quite like the star he should be, there's no doubt The Master of the 619 is a special talent to this day. He and The Viper have had many great battles together, and this should be no different.
In the end though, it feels like The Apex Predator is on an important run on SmackDown, built as an unstoppable force who will dominate everyone in his path. He put down Jeff Hardy, who quickly recovered, and Mysterio can do the same.
This will be a brutal testament to The Legend Killer's legacy with Orton likely adding even more of an insult on top of the injuries he inflicts upon the future Hall of Fame luchador.
Prediction: Orton
Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
Welcome to Drew McIntyre's WWE. The Scottish Psychopath has taken over Raw week by week with his complete domination of Kurt Angle the most emphatic statement yet. Since returning to the company, he has been on an incredible role.
For all his popularity, Finn Balor has never been as revered or respected as McIntyre is in his current role. This match could be great, but it still feels like a mere warm-up for the former Chosen One, who should have a huge role on the Road to WrestleMania.
There's no doubt that The Irishman will bring his all with a rare recent opportunity on pay-per-view. He's one of the best pure workers in the company with athleticism that allows him to work well with anyone.
It's a shame that he is just a stepping stone though for bigger acts. The Scotsman needs to make a statement right now, and he will do it at Balor's expense unless he brings out The Demon.
Prediction: McIntyre
Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
Ronda Rousey feels like an afterthought on this card. Her first clash with Nia Jax was a huge turning point in her career as she and Jax put on a showing that established both of them in the division. Since that time, they have lost steam.
The Irresistible Force has gotten major heat backstage and is struggling to keep her standing in the company with multiple lackluster performances. Her alliance with Tamina has not done her much good and is most likely just the fallback story for after she loses.
Meanwhile, The Baddest Woman on the Planet is stalling for time until her real rivals return to the picture. She should be fighting The Queen right now, but it is good to save that second clash for a bigger event.
This whole match comes off as filler. It is clear that Rousey will win. She is the champion, and Jax is hardly the challenger she should be. Hopefully the two can at least walk out of this feeling as good as they did the first time out.
Prediction: Rousey
WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
Few stories over the years have been more personal than the relationship between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. From their battles in Florida Championship Wrestling before it became NXT to their time together as The Shield to their two major break-ups, these two have been inseparable as friends and foes.
While their recent feud has been inconsistent, few things are more certain in WWE than Ambrose and Rollins working well together. They have incredible chemistry that makes every match between them a spectacle.
This will certainly be a fantastic match that continues to build up both men on the road to WrestleMania. These two should be heavily featured at the next Showcase of the Immortals, and it begins with the result of this match.
The Architect could be in line to compete against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, but he can only do so after losing the Intercontinental Championship. The Lunatic Fringe is the perfect man to take it from him.
The Lunatic has had his former friend's number since turning, and he should be able to take that advantage to the next level by ripping away Rollins' prized championship.
Prediction: Ambrose
WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
The New Daniel Bryan has been a breath of fresh air, giving new life to one of the best wrestlers in the world. Bryan has been electric and fierce in the ring, utilizing his new persona to change his whole style by returning to his technical roots.
While AJ Styles was a great WWE champion, his time has passed. He comes off fairly secondary next to the emphatic run of The Beard. That won't stop this match from being electric though with both men already showcasing their brilliance on SmackDown.
Following up his incredible clash with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, this will be another statement match for Bryan, who can prove once more that he is still one of the absolute best performers in all of WWE.
The Phenomenal One will bring his all, but it is no longer his time on SmackDown. A new man has taken his house going into The Road to WrestleMania.
Prediction: Bryan
TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
It is still hard to tell if The Monster Among Men will return to action by this Sunday. His elbow injury certainly seems too serious for him to be wrestling. However, it is also unlikely that the general manager elect will be walking out with a forfeit while gaining permanent power.
The options would either be to change the whole card at the last minute to make sure someone beats Corbin or to have Strowman walk in and smash without much exertion. Either way, The Lone Wolf is going to be returning to a non-authority role.
At this point, the easiest bet is a complete squash. The Abominable Strowman has shown before just how quickly he can smash normally competitive opponents, and Corbin is not more threatening than Kevin Owens was to The Monster.
As long as Strowman can hit a running powerslam, he will get his victory on Sunday with very little effort and hopefully start healing in time to clash with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2019.
Prediction: Strowman
TLC: SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
The biggest star in the entire company is The Man. She is popular at a level that does not even seem possible, getting the biggest reactions at shows she's not even appearing on. That makes this TLC triple threat easily the biggest match of the night.
However, nothing points to The Irish Lass Kicker retaining her title. WrestleMania 35 needs a main event, and no contest has more potential than Lynch vs. Rousey. In order to get there though, both women cannot still be champion.
The best answer would be for Asuka to take the championship. The Empress of Tomorrow has spent the past year since 'Mania waiting for another real opportunity, and she is ready for the spotlight. She would be perfect to take up Lynch's role on SmackDown.
However, it is far more likely that The Queen will regain her crown. Charlotte has held eight women's championships, tying Trish Stratus and The Fabulous Moolah for the most all time. If she wins on Sunday, she takes first place all for herself.
WWE has always been massively behind Charlotte, who has certainly found her niche again recently. She will likely take the title to a champion vs. champion clash with The Baddest Woman on the Planet at Royal Rumble 2019.
Prediction: Charlotte