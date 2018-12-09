David Luiz Says He Wants to Stay at Chelsea Amid Exit Rumours

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea defender David Luiz has said he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge as he heads into the final six months of his current deal with the Blues.

"We are still talking, let's see. Let's see what the future brings," he said, per Miguel Delaney at the Independent. "I love this club, everybody knows I want to stay. I am just trying to enjoy, like every single day. Then, for sure, we will do the best thing for me, for Chelsea, for everybody."

The Brazilian is in negotiations with Chelsea over a new contract. However, the club's policy is to only offer one-year extensions to players over 30, and Luiz wants a longer deal, per Delaney.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a fine season for the Blues under manager Maurizio Sarri after struggling for game time while former boss Antonio Conte was in charge.

He has been restored to the starting XI and missed just one Premier League game for the Blues so far.

Luiz played a starring role during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday. He helped the Blues keep a clean sheet and headed home his team's second goal:

Sarri spoke after the match about how happy he has been with Luiz:

The Italian also spoke before the match about his desire to keep hold of both Luiz and Cesc Fabregas:

A compromise may need to be found if Luiz is to stay at Chelsea. The Blues will be aware that if they cannot agree an extension, he will be able to walk away for free next summer.

Chelsea will not want to lose one of their key players, particularly as fellow centre-back Gary Cahill will be allowed to leave in January as reward for his service to the club, per The Guardian's Dominic Fifield.

However, Luiz may look elsewhere if the Blues do not offer him a deal he finds acceptable, and given his form this season, the experienced defender may not lack for offers.