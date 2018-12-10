NFL Team Grades for Week 14

1 of 32

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Week 14 Opponent: Detroit Lions

Result: Lost 17-3

Are the Arizona Cardinals the worst team in football? That's debatable, but Arizona is certainly one of the least interesting. That's a bit of a shame because rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has shown flashes of potential. Unfortunately, there just isn't much else on the roster to get excited about.

On Sunday, the Cardinals stumbled their way to a 14-point loss against the Detroit Lions.

It's not like Detroit dominated Arizona. Matthew Stafford only threw for 101 yards, and the Lions only rushed for 3.9 yards per carry. But the Lions turned Rosen's one big mistake into a pick-six and a 10-0 lead.

Mistakes killed the Cardinals from there. They missed a field goal in the first half, had to settle for one inside the 5-yard line in the fourth and failed to convert a 4th-and-20 from midfield near the end of the game. At least Arizona got David Johnson involved in the passing game, though his eight catches resulted in just 12 yards.

Arizona is simply a nondescript team in the running for the top pick in next year's draft.

Week 14 Grade: F

Season Grade: D-