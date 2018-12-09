Liverpool Transfer News: Fenerbahce, Joel Matip Meeting Rumoured

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Fenerbahce President Ali Koc reportedly travelled to London last week to meet with Joel Matip's agent and discuss a January loan move for the defender with Liverpool.

According to Turkish outlet AMK Spor (h/t Sport Witness' Nihat Emre Kocaaslan), Fenerbahce are eager to acquire his services for the remainder of the season and hoped to convince the Reds to part with him.

Given Matip's status in Liverpool's centre-back pecking order, the Turkish club might have had luck in prising him away from Anfield if not for a poorly timed injury to Joe Gomez, who will be out until the New Year.

Football writer Jack Lusby is hoping to see Matip step up in his absence:

The Cameroonian defender played 90 minutes Wednesday as Liverpool beat Burnley 3-1, the same match in which Gomez suffered his injury.

This is Anfield's Henry Jackson wasn't particularly impressed with his showing:

However, it was only his fourth start of the season, so it was always unlikely he'd be at his best given how little he's played.

He got another 90 minutes under his belt Saturday as the Reds beat Bournemouth 4-0.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the 27-year-old's performance, per Goal's Neil Jones:

It's an encouraging sign for Liverpool, particularly as they'll need to rest Virgil van Dijk at times during the busy festive schedule if possible.

The Reds still have five matches to play in December including Napoli, Manchester United and Arsenal, and they kick off January with a trip to Manchester City.

Matip could be an important figure in that run with Gomez out. If he can take the chance to remind the Reds of what he can contribute, he could earn his way back into Klopp's plans and likely stay put in January.