Red Star Belgrade vs. PSG: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain play their final UEFA Champions League group fixture at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday and know a victory will secure their place in the knockout stages.

Thomas Tuchel's head into the game in second place in Group C. They will also qualify if third-placed Liverpool fail to beat group leaders Napoli in the other game.

Red Star Belgrade have already been eliminated from the competition but can finish third if they were to win and Liverpool were to lose.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan explained what happens if PSG, Napoli and Liverpool all finish on nine points:

A complete breakdown of what each team needs to do to qualify is available from the tournament's official website.

Date: Tuesday, December 11

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport Extra (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds: Red Star win: 14-1, PSG win: 17-100, draw: 13-2

(Odds via OddsShark)

PSG's Champions League's fate is back in their own hands after a 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Parc des Princes last time out.

The French side will be confident of victory over Red Star Belgrade. They thrashed the Serbian champions 6-1 in October with Neymar scoring a hat-trick.

Red Star have managed just one win in the group so far, but their home form may give the Parisiens something to think about.

Vladan Milojevic's side held Napoli to a 0-0 draw in September and beat Liverpool 2-0 in November at the intimidating Rajko Mitic Stadium:

PSG have had extra time to prepare for the match after Saturday's scheduled Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier was postponed on police request due to violent protests, per BBC Sport.

They may be relishing returning to action after drawing their last two Ligue 1 outings. PSG were held 2-2 by Bordeaux and then 1-1 at Strasbourg, the first points they have dropped this season.

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

Yet the Champions League remains PSG's top priority this season, and anything other than an away win will be seen as a surprise.

Defender Thomas Meunier has spoken openly about just what it would mean for the club to fail to make it out of the group stages, in an interview with Darren Tulett at the Guardian.

"But let's be honest – being knocked out of the Champions League would be catastrophic," he said. "PSG’s hegemony in the French championship is clear and now people expect more. A Champions League elimination would be a disaster."

PSG certainly have the firepower to cause Red Star problems. Neymar has four goals in five Champions League appearances and is now the topscoring Brazilian in the competition's history:

The visitors will not want to rely on results elsewhere on Tuesday, and so the onus will be on them to go for the win in Belgrade. Red Star are no pushovers, particularly at home, but this is one match PSG simply can not afford to get wrong.