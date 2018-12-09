EPL Table: 2018 Week 16 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers scored a stoppage-time winner to beat 10-man Newcastle United 2-1 at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors had opened the scoring through Diogo Jota, but Ayoze Perez quickly levelled it up for Newcastle in an eventful first half.

The hosts were reduced to 10-men after the break when DeAndre Yedlin saw red for pulling back Jota.

Wolves managed to nick it late on through Matt Doherty, who headed the winner in the 95th minute.

Premier League Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Liverpool: 16, 42 (+28)

2. Manchester City: 16, 41 (+36)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, 36 (+14)

4. Chelsea: 16, 34 (+20)

5. Arsenal: 16, 34 (+15)

6. Manchester United: 16, 26 (+2)

7. Everton: 15, 23 (+4)

8. Bournemouth: 16, 23 (-1)



9. Leicester City: 16, 22 (+1)

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 16, 22 (-2)

11. West Ham United: 16, 21 (-2)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16, 21 (-3)

13. Watford: 15, 20 (-3)

14. Cardiff City: 16, 14 (-15)

15. Newcastle United: 16, 13 (-9)

16. Crystal Palace: 16, 12 (-10)

17. Burnley: 16, 12 (-17)

18. Huddersfield Town: 16, 10 (-17)

19. Southampton: 16, 9 (-17)

20. Fulham: 16, 9 (-24)

Visit the Premier League website to view standings in full.

Sunday Recap

Wolves made a great start at St James' Park, as they took the lead on 16 minutes through Jota. Helder Costa's cross found the midfielder completely unmarked in the penalty area, and he had time to chest the ball down and fire past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Match of the Day noted his goalscoring record:

Wolves could not hold on to their lead for long, as Perez levelled six minutes later. Salomon Rondon's free-kick hit the bar, but the ball came back for the striker to cross for Perez to head home.

The equaliser handed the momentum to Newcastle, who dominated the rest of the first half. Rondon in particular caused Wolves problems in attack:

However, Newcastle suffered a big blow early in the second half when Yedlin was sent off on 56 minutes for pulling back Jota who was running through on goal.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was not impressed with the decision:

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo responded by bringing on Raul Jimenez and Morgan Gibbs-White for Adama Traore and Romain Saiss.

The visitors pressed with their man advantage and had chances to go ahead. Jimenez smashed a shot against the crossbar after a quick counter-attack on 76 minutes.

Dubravka then managed to tip a curling shot from Doherty around the post .

The breakthrough finally came deep into stoppage time. Jota's shot was only parried by Dubvraka and Doherty was on hand to head into the empty net.

It's now two wins in a row for Wolves who move into 10th place in the table, while Newcastle remain just three points off the relegation zone.