Premier League Results: 2018 EPL Week 16 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved up to 10th in the Premier League after they beat 10-man Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park on Sunday with a last-minute goal from Matt Doherty.

Doherty scored in the fifth minute of added time after Ayoze Perez cancelled out Diogo Jota's opener. DeAndre Yedlin had been sent off earlier in the second half for a foul on Jota.

Meanwhile, Liverpool leapfrogged Manchester City atop the standings on Saturday, with the former easing to victory at Bournemouth while the latter suffered their first defeat of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick against the Cherries, putting him alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 10 goals in the race for the golden boot.

Here's a reminder of Saturday's scores:

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Manchester United 4-1 Fulham

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton

West Ham United 3-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City

Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Liverpool: 42 (+22)

2. Manchester City: 41 (+36)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 36 (+14)

4. Chelsea: 34 (+20)

5. Arsenal: 34 (+15)



6. Manchester United: 26 (+2)

7. Everton: 23 (+4)

8. Bournemouth: 23 (-1)



9. Leicester City: 22 (+1)

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 22 (-2)

11. West Ham United: 21 (-2)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21 (-3)

13. Watford: 20 (-3)

14. Cardiff City: 14 (-15)

15. Newcastle United: 13 (-9)

16. Crystal Palace: 12 (-10)

17. Burnley: 12 (-17)

18. Huddersfield Town: 10 (-17)

19. Southampton: 9 (-17)

20. Fulham: 9 (-24)

Visit the Premier League website to view standings in full.

Top Scorers

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 9

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 8



5. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

6. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8

7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

8. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

9. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

10. Anthony Martial, Manchester United: 7

Sunday Recap

Jota opened the scoring after 17 minutes with his second goal in as many games.

The winger found himself in acres of space when he escaped the attentions of Jamaal Lascelles to control Helder Costa's ball and fire past Martin Dubravka from close range.

The home side grabbed an equaliser just six minutes later when Saloman Rondon, moments after he had crashed a free-kick onto the crossbar, put the ball back into the box and Perez guided it past Rui Patricio.

Rondon is a key figure in the Magpies' attack, as OptaJoe illustrated:

Newcastle were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute. Yedlin, who replaced Federico Fernandez in the hosts' back three at the break after the latter made way for Javier Manquillo, pulled back Jota after slipping to let the winger in on goal.

Craig Hope of the Daily Mail felt it was the correct decision by referee Mike Dean to send him off:

The hosts looked to have held on for a point as Raul Jimenez rattled the bar after a rapid break and Dubravka denied Doherty with a good save.

However, Doherty was on hand to head home a rebound from Jota deep into injury time to hand Wolves the victory.