Barcelona Reportedly Eye Harry Kane as Luis Suarez Replacement

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane applauds fans after winning the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 8, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly "hellbent" on signing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane next summer as they look to replace Luis Suarez.

According to the Daily Star's Harry Pratt, Barca are looking for a successor to the Uruguayan, who has been dealing with knee issues in recent years and will be 32 in January. Kane is apparently at the top of their wish list of potential replacements.

What's more, Spurs are said to be "vulnerable" because of the costs brought on by their delayed stadium move, so a bid in excess of £150 million could land their star man.

The striker burst onto the scene in 2014 and he wasted little time in establishing himself as one of the world's most prolific goalscorers, netting 153 goals in 233 appearances for Spurs.

Last season he joined some elite company in the Premier League:

This season, the 25-year-old has 13 in all competitions, including strikes against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as Barcelona themselves.

Indeed, he has shown he can perform on football's biggest stages with his excellent record in the UEFA Champions League:

Given he's at or approaching the peak of his powers, it comes as little surprise Barcelona would consider him as they wisely begin their search for a player who can take over from Suarez, who has served them well since joining from Liverpool in 2014.

Kane is similarly prolific to the Uruguayan, who has scored 162 goals in 217 matches for the Blaugrana.

However, there is a question mark over how well he'd fit in at the Camp Nou. Kane's physicality would represent a significant change in approach for Barcelona, who are known for the intricacies of their play in the final third.

Kane is by no means devoid of technical proficiency, but there would be a lot of adapting required on his part.

