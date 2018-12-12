Arsenal vs. FK Qarabag: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa Match

SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Arsenal will be hoping to finish their UEFA Europa League group-stage campaign in style on Thursday, when they welcome FK Qarabag to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners secured their spot in the knockout stages by finishing top of Group E with some ease, and while manager Unai Emery is set to rotate his team, the Premier League side will be clear favourites for the fixture.

It will be a chance for those in attendance in north London to get another look at the next Arsenal generation, while Qarabag—who cannot qualify for the round of 32—have a rare opportunity to show what they can do at one of Europe's grandest arenas.

Here are the viewing details for the fixture, the odds for the match and a preview of what's to come on Thursday.

Odds

Arsenal win (4-17)

Draw (23-4)

Qarabag win (14-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker

Date: Thursday, October 13

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Preview

While Arsenal supporters would prefer to see their team in the UEFA Champions League competing with some of the biggest teams in European football, the Europa League has proved to be useful for Emery this season.

Primarily, it has given a platform for some of the club's best young talent to show what they can do. Although the standard in the competition falls below that of the Champions League and Premier League, playing in different environments across the continent will be crucial to the team's development.

Arguably, the star of the group stage for Arsenal has been Emile Smith Rowe, who has netted twice in his four appearances in the competition.

The BT Sport Football Twitter account noted it has been rare for the Gunners to have such a young player make an impact at this level:

Others given chances include Joe Willock, who was the star man for Arsenal when they beat Vorskla 3-0 in their previous outing and striker Eddie Nketiah.

Per James McNicholas of Gunnerblog, it's encouraging to see how eager the youngsters are to make an impression:

Having shone away from home against Vorskla, the game against Qarabag will give the Emirates fans a chance to see some of these starlets up close.

In terms of senior players, it's unlikely Emery will start many, especially with the team's passage into the knockout stages secured. Plus, the fixture list is set to ramp up in the coming weeks, with a match against Southampton on Sunday followed by a showdown against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Even so, Emery will want a serious approach and for his team to maintain the impressive unbeaten run they have put together:

Qarabag have only managed to pick up one win in the group stage, and they had the look of a side that was ready to move on from their European commitments when were hammered 6-1 on home soil by Sporting CP in their previous group game.

Arsenal will be too strong as a result, and in a season of exciting development, expect some of the club's rising stars to give the Gunners fanbase more reasons to be excited about what's to come.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Qarabag FK