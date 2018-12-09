Raheem Sterling Says Newspaper Headlines 'Fuel Racism' in Football

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has said newspapers "fuel racism" towards black footballers.

Sterling posted the following message on Instagram a day after he faced alleged racist abuse during the game between his side and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, per BBC's Richard Conway:

Per BBC Sport, the stories Sterling references in the bulletin are in relation to his team-mates Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden.

When Adarabioyo, who is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion, bought a house, a headline on the purchase said he did so "despite having never started a Premier League match." When Foden bought his property, it was "for his mum" and to help him "set up a future."

Rakfiki Ash posted snaps of the two stories in question:

Per BBC Sport, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday they were investigating the issue at Chelsea after a video emerged on social media of a supporter angrily shouting at the Manchester City forward.

In the same report, it's noted Chelsea said they will "take the strongest possible action where necessary" against anyone who has carried out any wrongdoing.

Former England international striker Gary Lineker praised Sterling for raising the issue:

Liverpool's supporter liaison officer Tony Barrett said it's important to take on what Sterling has said:

Conway also relayed a section of a statement from Kick It Out founder Lord Ouseley, who called for more action from leading figures in football: "Where is [Premier League chief executive] Richard Scudamore? Where is [Football Association chairman] Greg Clarke? Where is Chelsea's chairman? They should have been talking out last night, and it has to [be] dealt with at the top."

Despite criticism from some sections of the media, Sterling has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League and a crucial player for his country.

In 2017-18, the winger scored 18 times and registered 11 assists in the Premier League as City romped to the title with a record points total. He was then part of the Three Lions side that made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in the summer, England's best performance since 1990.

This season, his performance levels have gone up again. Sterling has arguably been City's standout player in 2018-19, with eight goals and six assists from 13 top-flight matches.