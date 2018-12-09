MLB Winter Meetings 2018: Dates, Schedule, Rumors and Predictions

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Baseball news and rumors can sometimes come at a slower pace during the offseason, but that shouldn't be the case during the upcoming week.

On Sunday night, MLB's annual winter meetings begin, as representatives from all 30 teams will converge in Las Vegas. There will be potential trades discussed by team officials, while agents will look to secure large free-agent contracts for their clients.

It's one of the most eventful weeks of the baseball offseason, which will conclude after the Rule 5 draft on Thursday.

2018 Winter Meetings Schedule

Dates: Dec. 9-13

Location: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

Top Rumors

Where Will Harper and Machado Land?

The two top free agents on the market—outfielder Bryce Harper and shortstop Manny Machado—are still available, but the winter meetings may provide some clarity as to which teams could bring in one (or both) of the superstars.

Washington Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner went on 106.7 The Fan on Friday and indicated that he believes Harper might not to return to Washington next season. But ESPN.com's Buster Olney reported on Saturday that he wouldn't rule out Harper re-signing with the Nats because Harper's agent, Scott Boras, has a history of negotiating with Washington.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been heavily rumored to be interested in Harper and/or Machado, but nothing has happened on either front yet. Even though Philadelphia recently acquired shortstop Jean Segura from Seattle, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reports that the Phils are still interested in Machado.

What Will Mariners Do Next?

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto didn't wait until the winter meetings to begin revamping his team. Dipoto, who is known for making lots of trades, has already been busy this offseason.

The Mariners have made six trades since the end of the 2018 season, which included dealing four former All-Stars—Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, Jean Segura and Alex Colome—as well as ace left-hander James Paxton and starting catcher Mike Zunino.

MLB.com's Greg Johns reports that the Mariners likely aren't done making moves and that Dipoto's next focus could be on the team's pitching. The Seattle GM recently said the club needs to add to its bullpen, according to Johns.

Could Realmuto Be Dealt?

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins tore down their core last offseason when they traded Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon.

However, catcher J.T. Realmuto was retained, and he went on to bat .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs, being named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

But Realmuto might not be with the Marlins, who are in the early stages of a rebuild, much longer. According to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, there are at least 14 teams interested in trading for the 27-year-old.

After trading Stanton during last year's winter meetings, perhaps the Marlins will get another deal done this year in Las Vegas.