Mike Napoli Retires from MLB; Won World Series with Boston Red Sox in 2013

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Mike Napoli has retired after 12 seasons in the big leagues.

The 37-year-old announced his decision on Saturday via Twitter:

Napoli played for four teams during his 12-year career, spending time with the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians. He last played in the majors in 2017.

For his career, Napoli hit .246/.346/.475 with 267 home runs and 744 RBI. He owned a career .228/.322/.396 postseason slash line and hit eight homers with 30 RBI in 66 games over the course of eight postseasons. He was a member of Boston's 2013 championship team and also was a part of the 2011 Rangers and 2016 Indians squads that each came within one game of ending extended title droughts.

He hit .193/.285/.428 with 29 home runs, 11 doubles and 66 RBI in 124 appearances for Texas in 2017.

That came just one year after he posted career highs in home runs (34) and RBI (101) in Cleveland.

Napoli signed a minor league deal with Cleveland back in February but failed to make the team out of spring training as a non-roster invitee. He re-signed with the club on another minor league deal and started the season with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. He would not be able to show what he could do for very long, though, as he suffered a torn meniscus less than a month into the season.

Napoli not only provided a power bat everywhere he went, but he was also known for having a strong clubhouse presence.