Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled out for Giants vs. Colts with Quad Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a bruised quad, the team announced on Friday.

After having missed the Giants' previous two games, Beckham made it clear on Thursday that he had no interest in sitting out the rest of the season if he was healthy enough to take the field.

"If I can play, I'm going to play," Beckham said, according to Giants.com's Michael Eisen. "It's just the bottom line. You dreamed of being here, you dedicated, gave everything to be here, so you do all this to play games. As much fun as meetings are and all that other stuff, you do this to play games."

Ultimately, though, it was deemed he can't go this week.

Once Beckham made his NFL debut in Week 5 of the 2014 season, the 5'11", 200-pound wideout found a way to be available for his team, appearing in 42 of the ensuing 43 games. However, he has run into some tough luck in recent seasons, appearing in just four games in 2017 after fracturing his ankle in October.

The three-time Pro Bowler was in the midst of another strong season prior to being sidelined in early December. He had 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Not only that, but he also went 2-for-2 throwing the ball, tossing a 57-yard touchdown as well as a 49-yard score.

Beckham found himself in the middle of controversy early on this season as he questioned his team's effort and the offense to ESPN's Josina Anderson. He was, however, able to quickly put that matter behind him and focus on putting up his typical numbers.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning's job becomes even tougher when Beckham is sidelined. It's difficult to replace one of the most explosive playmakers in all of the NFL, someone who has four 1,000-yard campaigns in five years. Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are among those who are asked to step up without Beckham, but New York's passing attack just isn't as dangerous without Beckham.

As a result, rookie running back Saquon Barkley likely takes on a bigger role both in the ground game and catching passes out of the backfield.