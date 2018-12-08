Arsenal Transfer News: Danny Welbeck Reportedly Drawing Galatasaray Interest

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly monitoring the situation of Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck and are said to be considering a move for his signature in 2019.

The Mirror reported Super Lig champions Gala are ready to revive their interest in Welbeck and make another move, as he looks likely to leave the Emirates Stadium next year.

The England international's season is in doubt after he suffered a serious ankle injury against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League in November, with no estimated date given for his return as of yet.

Matt Hughes of The Times wrote that Arsenal have no plans at present to offer Welbeck—whose contract expires in June—a new deal, though they do have ideas as to who can replace him:

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014 but has struggled to find his true place either as a frontman or out wide, now seemingly way down manager Unai Emery's pecking order, even with his injury aside.

Reiss Nelson has blossomed during his loan spell at Hoffenheim so far, per WhoScored.com, and one could argue Arsenal's squad would have more use of a young, natural wing alternative:

Frenchman Bafetimbi Gomis powered Gala to the Super Lig crown last season and finished top scorer in the division with 29 goals, but the club failed to recruit adequate replacements after his exit for Al Hilal in the summer.

Henry Onyekuru was signed on loan from Everton and has helped replenish the goal quota in part, but there is room for Galatasaray—fifth in Turkey's top flight—to add a more recognised frontman to their order.

Welbeck could be in an awkward position if he does miss the rest of the season before leaving Arsenal next summer, though, with clubs perhaps tentative about signing an attacker who is so lacking in match form.

Manchester United writer Scott Patterson sympathised with Welbeck but suggested his goal return in north London isn't enough to warrant a new deal:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette look to have Arsenal's striking spots locked down under Emery, but Welbeck may hold out for options in England closer to next summer.