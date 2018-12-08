N'Golo Kante, David Luiz and Chelsea Snap Manchester City's Unbeaten Streak

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz saw Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to hand Pep Guardiola's side their first Premier League defeat of the season.

The visitors dominated the first half but could not find a way past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. City were made to pay just before half-time when Kante opened the scoring.

Eden Hazard managed to find the Frenchman in the penalty area, and he smashed the ball into the top corner to give the Blues the lead at the break.

Manchester City struggled to create chances in the second half, and Chelsea made the game safe with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

Hazard swung in a corner from the left for Luiz to head home and secure all three points for Maurizio Sarri's men.

Hazard Goes Missing in Big Game Again

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri risked alienating Hazard by playing him as a false nine against Manchester City.

The Belgian spoke last season about his frustration at playing the role after his team's 1-0 defeat to City at the Etihad Stadium, per Telegraph Sport.

Once again he found it tough going against the Sky Blues, he rarely saw the ball and was frequently left isolated in attack.

Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard noted how Chelsea struggled to find their talisman:

Yet he still managed to end the game with two assists. He found Kante for the opening goal, although there was some suspicion over whether his pass was intended for the midfielder:

His corner also set up Luiz for Chelsea's second, which secured the win. However, EiF Soccer highlighted how little he was involved in the game:

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella offered his view of Hazard's performance:

The victory will vindicate Sarri's team selection for this game. However, Hazard does not seem to enjoy being played as a false nine, and it is not a position which gets the best out of the Belgian.

What's Next?

Manchester City's next fixture is against Hoffenheim in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Chelsea play away at Hungarian champions Vidi in the Europa League on Thursday.

