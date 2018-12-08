EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 16 Results and Top Scorers

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool temporarily climbed one point above Manchester City and claimed the Premier League summit on Saturday after they trounced Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick.

Salah's second hat-trick in Liverpool colours—complemented by a Steve Cook own-goal in the 68th minute—and also became the second player to reach goals in the double digits this term alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal's frontman failed to find the back of the net against Huddersfield Town, but Lucas Torreira was on hand to provide the 83rd-minute winner in a tense 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal at Old Trafford since March as Manchester United demolished bottom team Fulham 4-1, with Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford also on the scoresheet.

Callum Paterson came to the rescue for Cardiff City and was the only scorer in their win over Southampton—still seeking a first point under Ralph Hasenhuttl, while James Tarkowski's goal saw Burnley edge Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham United came back from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their London derby duel. James McArthur put Palace up after six minutes, but Robert Snodgrass, Javier Hernandez and Felipe Anderson each scored inside a 17-minute window to turn the tide before Jeffrey Schlupp's consolation.

Chelsea and City will clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening before Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the late kick-off.

Saturday's Results

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Manchester United 4-1 Fulham

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton

West Ham United 3-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Liverpool: 42 (+22)

2. Manchester City: 41 (+38)

3. Arsenal: 34 (+15)

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 33 (+12)

5. Chelsea: 31 (+18)

6. Manchester United: 26 (+2)

7. Everton: 23 (+4)

8. Bournemouth: 23 (-1)



9. Leicester City: 22 (+3)

10. West Ham United: 21 (-2)

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21 (-3)

12. Watford: 20 (-3)



13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 19 (-3)

14. Cardiff City: 14 (-15)

15. Newcastle United: 13 (-8)

16. Crystal Palace: 12 (-10)

17. Burnley: 12 (-17)

18. Huddersfield Town: 10 (-17)

19. Southampton: 9 (-17)

20. Fulham: 9 (-24)

Visit the Premier League website to view standings in full.

Top Scorers

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 8

4. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 8

5. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8

6. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8

7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

8. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

9. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

10. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 6

Sensational Salah Back in Golden Boot Form

The debate has waged for a number of months as to whether we would see Salah return to Liverpool this season and be able to recapture the fairytale form of last term. He travelled to Bournemouth with seven goals in 15 league games, but Saturday provided was the first big hint that Salah is back to his best.

His first strike was routine—converting a rebounded save from Roberto Firmino's long-range effort—but the second and third exemplified the electric Egyptian's best attributes, namely his lightning footwork (U.S. only):

Manchester City were rampant en route to the Premier League crown last season, but former England striker Gary Lineker saw Salah's latest exhibition as evidence to suggest Liverpool can jostle for top honours:

That's a major compliment given the strength of this City side, and the fact Salah is already back with a share of the top-scorer spot a third of the way through the term is very encouraging.

Not only has manager Jurgen Klopp moulded a powerful squad on Merseyside, Anfield HQ attested to Salah matching the levels of a certain other world-class scoring presence who played for the club:

Even after moving up to 10 goals for the second and netting his second Liverpool triple, however, the Reds' attacking dynamo illustrated his humility by diverting attention to James Milner, via Sky Sports:

Aubameyang will look to contest with Salah for the Golden Boot more fiercely this season, his first full campaign in England's top flight and one that's already started in prolific fashion.

But after a period of what's seemed like warming up, Salah used his outing against Bournemouth as a stage to remind the Premier League of his powers in proud fashion.