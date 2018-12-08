EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 16 Results and Top Scorers

EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 16 Results and Top ScorersDecember 8, 2018
Liverpool temporarily climbed one point above Manchester City and claimed the Premier League summit on Saturday after they trounced Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick.
Salah's second hat-trick in Liverpool colours—complemented by a Steve Cook own-goal in the 68th minute—and also became the second player to reach goals in the double digits this term alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal's frontman failed to find the back of the net against Huddersfield Town, but Lucas Torreira was on hand to provide the 83rd-minute winner in a tense 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal at Old Trafford since March as Manchester United demolished bottom team Fulham 4-1, with Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford also on the scoresheet.
Callum Paterson came to the rescue for Cardiff City and was the only scorer in their win over Southampton—still seeking a first point under Ralph Hasenhuttl, while James Tarkowski's goal saw Burnley edge Brighton & Hove Albion.
West Ham United came back from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their London derby duel. James McArthur put Palace up after six minutes, but Robert Snodgrass, Javier Hernandez and Felipe Anderson each scored inside a 17-minute window to turn the tide before Jeffrey Schlupp's consolation.
Chelsea and City will clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening before Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the late kick-off.
Saturday's Results
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
Manchester United 4-1 Fulham
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton
West Ham United 3-2 Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)
1. Liverpool: 42 (+22)
2. Manchester City: 41 (+38)
3. Arsenal: 34 (+15)
4. Tottenham Hotspur: 33 (+12)
5. Chelsea: 31 (+18)
6. Manchester United: 26 (+2)
7. Everton: 23 (+4)
8. Bournemouth: 23 (-1)
9. Leicester City: 22 (+3)
10. West Ham United: 21 (-2)
11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21 (-3)
12. Watford: 20 (-3)
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 19 (-3)
14. Cardiff City: 14 (-15)
15. Newcastle United: 13 (-8)
16. Crystal Palace: 12 (-10)
17. Burnley: 12 (-17)
18. Huddersfield Town: 10 (-17)
19. Southampton: 9 (-17)
20. Fulham: 9 (-24)
Top Scorers
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10
2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10
3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 8
4. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 8
5. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 8
6. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 8
7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8
8. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7
9. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7
10. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 6
Sensational Salah Back in Golden Boot Form
The debate has waged for a number of months as to whether we would see Salah return to Liverpool this season and be able to recapture the fairytale form of last term. He travelled to Bournemouth with seven goals in 15 league games, but Saturday provided was the first big hint that Salah is back to his best.
His first strike was routine—converting a rebounded save from Roberto Firmino's long-range effort—but the second and third exemplified the electric Egyptian's best attributes, namely his lightning footwork (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
That man @MoSalah beat the keeper twice on the same goal 💀 (via @NBCSportsSoccer) https://t.co/UjRmAp6oaa
Manchester City were rampant en route to the Premier League crown last season, but former England striker Gary Lineker saw Salah's latest exhibition as evidence to suggest Liverpool can jostle for top honours:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
A hat-trick for @MoSalah as @LFC romp home. I reckon we’re going to have title race this season. 👍🏻
That's a major compliment given the strength of this City side, and the fact Salah is already back with a share of the top-scorer spot a third of the way through the term is very encouraging.
Not only has manager Jurgen Klopp moulded a powerful squad on Merseyside, Anfield HQ attested to Salah matching the levels of a certain other world-class scoring presence who played for the club:
Anfield HQ @AnfieldHQ
Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score an away Premier League hat-trick in four years & eight months. The last Liverpool player to do such was Luis Suarez against Cardiff City in March 2014. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/9hScxf8Wro
Even after moving up to 10 goals for the second and netting his second Liverpool triple, however, the Reds' attacking dynamo illustrated his humility by diverting attention to James Milner, via Sky Sports:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
Hat-trick hero @MoSalah refuses to take his Man of the Match award and hands it over to @JamesMilner on his 500th Premier League appearance. 👏👏👏 📺 Watch the reaction to #AFCB 0-4 #LFC on Sky Sports Premier League or follow here: https://t.co/gCPPirCr0K https://t.co/l7kmzOeuVt
Aubameyang will look to contest with Salah for the Golden Boot more fiercely this season, his first full campaign in England's top flight and one that's already started in prolific fashion.
But after a period of what's seemed like warming up, Salah used his outing against Bournemouth as a stage to remind the Premier League of his powers in proud fashion.
Man Utd Humiliate Fulham, Even Lukaku Scored