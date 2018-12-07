Jimmy Butler on Blake Griffin Altercation: 'He's Trying to Be Tough'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler had some choice words for Blake Griffin after the two All-Stars were in an altercation in the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Following the game, Butler told ESPN's Jorge Sedano that Griffin was "trying to be tough" when he rubbed his elbow in the 76ers star's face after they exchanged words earlier in the game.

Not only did Butler get the last laugh thanks to Philadelphia's win, but he also won the individual battle against Griffin by outscoring him 38-31.

In addition to Butler's talent on the court, he's developed a knack for getting under the skin of anyone in his way after talking his way into a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The good news is things have worked out well so far with the Sixers, who are 9-3 since his first game on Nov. 14.