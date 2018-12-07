DeMarcus Cousins Will Rehab from Achilles Injury in G League, Says Steve Kerr

Ben Margot/Associated Press

As DeMarcus Cousins continues to rehab from his torn Achilles, the Golden State Warriors will let the All-Star center get work in with their G League affiliate when he's ready for increased basketball activities.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Cousins would start practicing with the Santa Cruz Warriors "in the next couple weeks" and that it is a "possibility" he will eventually play in games with the team before returning to the NBA squad.

Per Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group, Cousins is expected to make his Golden State debut at some point after Christmas.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Cousins took part in a five-on-five scrimmage following a Warriors practice on Sunday and noted "he could play now and contribute" if the playoffs were starting.

Cousins has been out of action since Jan. 26 when he tore his Achilles during a New Orleans Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets. The four-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with the Warriors in July. He's averaged 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in his nine-year NBA career.