La Liga Table 2018 Week 15: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Leganes and Getafe shared the spoils in an entertaining South Madrid Derby on Friday, the first match of Week 15 in La Liga.

Leandro Cabrera gave the visitors a first-half lead, but Allan Nyom tied things up after the break. The final 1-1 score moved Getafe into a tie for sixth place, while Leganes now sit six points ahead of the relegation zone.

Here are the standings after Friday's contest (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points):

1. Barcelona: 14, +18, 28

2. Sevilla: 14, +11, 27

3. Atletico Madrid: 14, +8, 25



4. Alaves: 14, +4, 24

5. Real Madrid: 14, +3, 23

6. Getafe: 15, +4, 21

7. Levante: 14, +2, 21

8. Espanyol: 14, +1, 21

9. Girona: 14, +1, 21

10. Real Sociedad: 14, +1, 19

11. Real Betis: 14, -3, 19

12. Eibar: 14, -4, 18

13. Celta Vigo: 14, +3, 17

14. Valencia: 14, 0, 17

15. Real Valladolid: 14, -3, 17

16. Leganes: 15, -4, 17

17. Villarreal: 14, -3, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 14, -9, 11

19. Rayo Vallecano: 14, -13, 10

20. Huesca: 14, -17, 7

For the La Liga table in full, visit the competition's website.

La Liga scheduled one of Spain's most underrated derbies on Friday, and as shared by The Spanish Football Podcast fans of both clubs showed up in droves:

The visitors have enjoyed the better season by far in 2018-19 but Leganes were game on Friday, leading to an even first half.

Both sides had their chances but it was Getafe that took the lead shortly before half-time. Cabrera headed home a sharp free-kick, but as noted by La Liga Lowdown, goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar didn't put up much resistance, letting the ball slide underneath him:

The match remained an entertaining one after the break and Leganes found a deserved equaliser through Nyom. The Spanish Football Podcast couldn't help themselves:

There would be no more goals on Friday, despite Leganes' best efforts.

Saturday's action will feature another classic derby, as Barcelona visit local rivals Espanyol. The Periquitos have enjoyed a solid season so far and have caused the Blaugrana difficulties at times in the past, so there's potential for a real upset.

Also on Saturday Sevilla travel to Valencia hoping to take advantage of Los Che's recent struggles. The hosts have just three wins all season long but remain among the most talented teams in La Liga, capable of beating just about everyone on their day.

Real Madrid will be in action on Sunday and are expected to crush last-placed SD Huesca.