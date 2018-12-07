Nationals' Mike Rizzo Says Patrick Corbin Deal 'Independent' from Bryce Harper

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo suggested Friday that the team's signing of starting pitcher Patrick Corbin has nothing to do with its pursuit of outfielder Bryce Harper.

According to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Rizzo said, "I think they're independent of each other. I really do."

Washington reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140 million deal with Corbin this week, while Harper remains unsigned.

By signing Corbin, the Nats beefed up what was already a top-flight starting rotation that also includes Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

The 29-year-old Corbin is coming off a career year that saw him go 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts in 200 innings with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was also named an All-Star for the second time.

Signing Corbin to such a large contract led to speculation that Washington is calling off its pursuit of Harper.

The Nationals and Harper were unable to come to terms on an extension over the past couple of seasons, and he is now free to sign with anyone.

At 26 years of age with six All-Star appearances and a National League MVP award to his credit, Harper is in line for a massive contract that figures to exceed $300 million.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Nationals offered Harper a 10-year, $300 million extension last season, but he rejected it.

Last season, Harper slashed .249/.393/.496 with 34 home runs and a career-high 100 RBI.

Despite his production, the Nats went a disappointing 82-80 and missed the playoffs.

Tim Brown and Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports noted that "upward of a dozen teams" either have or plan to travel to Nevada to meet with Harper.

The Nationals, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are among the teams expected to be part of the Harper sweepstakes.