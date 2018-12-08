River Plate vs. Boca: Copa Libertadores Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Gustavo Garello/Associated Press

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and River Plate will finally be played on Sunday, December 9, as the two teams will meet again at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

According to OddsChecker.com River Plate have a slight edge, coming in at 4-5 to win the tournament. Boca Juniors sport odds of 6-5 after the first match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

BT Sport will cover the match for British audiences, with live stream options available via the BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass and fuboTV (U.S.). Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET.

The decision to play the second leg of the final in Madrid remains a controversial one, and fans of both teams could not agree on whether it's the right call or not:

Originally scheduled to be played on November 24 at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, the match was postponed and later suspended following an attack on the Boca team bus. Several players were left injured due to smashed windows and the police's use of tear gas left others groggy, per the Independent.

A solution had to be found in a hurry and CONMEBOL eventually decided to move the match over to Europe. River Plate slammed that idea, however, and even stated they would not travel to Madrid, as reported by Nicholas Mendola of NBC Sports.

The match will go through, but despite it being played in Spain, organisers are bracing for more crowd trouble:

According to WhoScored.com Santos Borre is out due to suspension for the hosts, who also have a few injury concerns. Ignacio Scocco is a doubt, and Juan Quintero could also miss out.

Both teams benefited from the second leg being pushed back, giving their injured players a chance to recover in time. Cristian Pavon was widely expected to miss out initially but is now on pace to start.

River Plate have the away-goal advantage going into the second leg, but losing true homefield advantage is a major blow. The first leg was very evenly matched, and more of the same seems likely in Madrid.

Final prediction: River Plate 1-1 Boca Juniors