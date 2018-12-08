Huesca vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid will look to continue their La Liga recovery on Sunday when they travel to bottom side Huesca.

Los Blancos picked up an important 2-0 win over Valencia last weekend and were on form on Thursday too, when they brushed aside Melilla 6-1 in the Copa del Rey. For manager Santiago Solari, this match represents an excellent opportunity to get some points on the board ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup and winter break.

Following their promotion to the top flight Huesca have been struggling and they were on the end of a 4-0 loss at home to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa on Thursday. If manager Francisco was able to mastermind a victory here, it'd be one of the best results in the club's history.

Here are the viewing details to see if the basement club can spring a surprise at the expense of the European champions, as well as the odds for the encounter and a preview of what's to come from the Estadio El Alcoraz.

Odds

Huesca win (9/1)

Draw (9/2)

Real Madrid win (100/333)

Date: Sunday, December 9

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT), 10:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.), FuboTV (U.S.), Eleven Sports(UK)

Preview

Following a 3-0 loss to Eibar there was a danger of Madrid's season imploding, with the team seemingly bereft of confidence and cohesion. However, manager Santiago Solari has been able to steady the ship in recent outings.

After that humiliating loss they won 2-0 against Roma in the Italian capital in the UEFA Champions League and backed that up with a 2-0 win over Valencia in La Liga last weekend.

It is perhaps the 6-1 win over Melilla that will pose Solari the biggest selection dilemmas ahead of this fixture though, as both Marco Asensio and Isco offered a reminder of their respective talents in that mauling.

Asensio has struggled for consistency in the Spanish top flight this term, but has saved his best for the Copa:

In addition, Isco starred in that victory and showed how effective he can be when on song. In addition to netting twice in the second period, the Spain international knitted play together with his trademark panache. Curiously, it was the first game he'd started under Solari.

Per the Spanish Football Podcast, the performances of the attacking duo have been making headlines in the media ahead of this game:

Nevertheless, it would be a shock if Solari was to deviate too much from the side that beat Valencia last weekend, as he appears to have developed a trust in certain players early in his tenure.

One player who has been handed more chances at the expense of Isco and Asensio is Lucas Vazquez, and he's been in good form in front of goal lately:

For Huesca, even a Los Blancos team that is in a period of significant transition will be tough to best, as the newly-promoted side have found the going difficult in La Liga since their promotion. They have only won once in their 14 top-flight games and have the worst defensive record in the division.

It's important Solari's side avoid complacency, as they have been undone on the road in surprise circumstances this year. Even so, this has all the hallmarks of a morale-boosting victory for the capital club.

Prediction: Huesca 0-3 Real Madrid

