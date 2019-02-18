Roberto Firmino Misses Liverpool Training with Illness Ahead of Bayern UCL Tie

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 2, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino was missing from training ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich after suffering with a virus.

The Independent reported the forward's absence as the Reds prepare for Tuesday's match. James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo added Liverpool "remain hopeful" Firmino will play, but he noted Daniel Sturridge is "on standby" if the Brazilian is unavailable.

Firmino would be a big loss for manager Jurgen Klopp as he is a key player in the German's squad.

Sturridge would be a useful back-up, but he is unreliable from a fitness point of view and has not enjoyed a long spell in the starting XI for a long time.

The latter is also true of 23-year-old Divock Origi. The Belgian came off the bench to score late in the Merseyside derby against Everton, but he has made only five Premier League appearances in 2018-19.

After playing as a No. 9 last season, Firmino's role has often been more withdrawn during the 2018-19 campaign. With that in mind, Xherdan Shaqiri would also make a useful replacement operating just behind Mohamed Salah. 

However, there is no player in the Liverpool squad who boasts Firmino's combination of finishing ability, link-up play and work rate off the ball.

Unlike Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City, the Reds simply do not boast the squad depth to cope long term without a player as vital as Firmino.

As such, they will be eager to see him return to full fitness as soon as possible.

Related

    The Rise of Alexander-Arnold

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    The Rise of Alexander-Arnold

    via Goal

    Euro Club Rankings Are Here 🔥

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Euro Club Rankings Are Here 🔥

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp: Crowd Can Take Liverpool 'from 100% to 140%'

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Klopp: Crowd Can Take Liverpool 'from 100% to 140%'

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Henderson: Keita Starting to Deliver on Promise

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Henderson: Keita Starting to Deliver on Promise

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard