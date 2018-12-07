Jose Mourinho's Agent Refutes Rumours About Manager Leaving Manchester United

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Jorge Mendes has issued a statement to refute rumours his client Jose Mourinho is set to leave his post as Manchester United manager, saying the tactician is "fully committed" to the role at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is under increasing pressure for results after United have failed to win four Premier League matches in a row, but Mendes said the following through his agency, Gestifute (h/t The Independent's Mark Critchley):

"There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It's totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

United are eighth in the Premier League more than a third of the way through the season, and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County on penalties. Mourinho's men have secured their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League but look likely to finish second to Juventus in their pool.

What's more, the club has already lost three times at home this term, the same number of home losses they suffered over the course of the last campaign.

Mourinho's most common criticism in the role has perhaps been in reference to the style of play he's employed at United, and Eurosport's Tom Adams used Thor to illustrate the mood of some fans:

Journalist Carl Anka said morale wouldn't be improved by the statement from Mourinho's agent:

Mendes—who also counts five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo among his clientele—appeared to suggest Mourinho has long-term plans for his United "project," though he is more than two years in the role already.

Since the summer of 2016, United have spent around £360 million on transfer fees—not including Alexis Sanchez's swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan—and many had anticipated results would be much improved.

His relationship with £89 million record-signing Paul Pogba, whom he stripped of the club's vice-captaincy earlier this season—is also understood to be strained.

United and Mourinho have a chance to make a statement at home to bottom side Fulham on Saturday, but ESPN's Mark Ogden noted his comments during the build-up reminded him of one failed predecessor in particular:

After the visit of Fulham, the Red Devils face tough trials at Valencia and Liverpool, two more fixtures that could have a big impact on just how long the manager remains.

Mendes' word isn't final, of course, and the club may disagree with the sentiment he's put forward, but the agent seems assured all parties concerned are content with his work for now.