MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Heading into 2018 Winter Meetings

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The annual MLB winter meetings will begin on Monday, Dec. 10 from Las Vegas, and after a flurry of early offseason activity, next week promises to be an action-packed few days.

With Patrick Corbin and Nathan Eovaldi off the market, the trade block figures to be a hotbed of activity as teams look to bolster their starting staffs amid a thin crop of free-agent starters.

All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is also a name to watch, while the Seattle Mariners are a team to keep an eye on during what has already been a busy offseason.

Ahead is a look at the latest trade buzz from around the league heading into the winter meetings.

Indians "Motivated" to Trade Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer

Tim Warner/Getty Images

After signing Carlos Carrasco to an extension that could keep him in Cleveland through the 2023 season, the Cleveland Indians are reportedly ramping up efforts to trade either Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer.

The Indians have holes to fill in the outfield and at the catcher position, and with Carrasco, Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber penciled in alongside whichever starter is not moved, the rotation still looks like a strength even if one of those top-tier starters is dealt.

With payroll flexibility a motivating factor, the Indians could look to package Jason Kipnis and his $14.7 million salary in a deal, though that would obviously reduce the overall return package.

Madison Bumgarner and Zack Greinke are among the other frontline options expected to be available on the trade market, so the Indians would be wise to move quickly before suitors turn their attention elsewhere.

Mets "Resistant" to Include Amed Rosario in J.T. Realmuto Talks

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

While the New York Mets and Miami Marlins continue to discuss a potential J.T. Realmuto trade, the two sides have yet to nail down a centerpiece for the return package.

Amed Rosario didn't exactly light the world on fire in his first season as the Mets' everyday shortstop—he hit .256/.295/.381 for a 90 OPS+ with 43 extra-base hits and 24 steals.

That said, he's still just 23 years old, and he has the requisite skills to develop into a franchise cornerstone.

The presence of top prospect Andres Gimenez could conceivably make the Mets a bit more open to the idea of moving Rosario, but to this point, it sounds like that's been a sticking point in negotiations.



If others teams start to get serious about trying to acquire Realmuto at the winter meetings, it might force the Mets hand.



As for the free-agent market, top catchers Yasmani Grandal and Wilson Ramos might have to wait until the Realmuto situation is resolved before they find new homes.



Carlos Santana Could Be Traded Again

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners acquired Carlos Santana on Dec. 3 as part of the deal that sent Jean Segura to the Phillies, and he could be on the move again before the offseason is over.

The 32-year-old is owed $41.2 million over the next two seasons, and he also has a $17.5 million option for 2021 that includes a $500K buyout.

In his first season with the Phillies last year, Santana posted a 105 OPS+ with 28 doubles, 24 home runs and 86 RBI for 1.7 WAR.

If the Mariners are willing to absorb some of his salary, he should hold some appeal to opposing teams thanks to his 30-homer power and strong on-base skills (110 BB, .352 OBP in 2018).

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.