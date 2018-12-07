Arsenal to Speak with Players Photographed Allegedly Inhaling Nitrous Oxide

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal an Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrate their 5-1 victory at full time of the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on October 7, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal quartet Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are to be "spoken to" by the club after The Sun published CCTV footage of them allegedly inhaling nitrous oxide at a party in August.

In the footage, the four players can be seen inhaling from balloons said to contain the anaesthetic gas—also called laughing gas—and a club spokesman said they will be "spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities," per BBC Sport.

Possession of nitrous oxide is not illegal, but it is against the law to give it away or sell it.

Given the incident happened in pre-season, it is reasonable to assume Arsenal will take the matter no further than a talking to.

All four players have played key roles in Arsenal's fine start to the season, and Aubameyang is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ozil has found himself sidelined recently but has sporadically been at his brilliant best under new head coach Unai Emery.

Raheem Sterling was previously filmed inhaling laughing gas in 2015 when he was still at Liverpool, and he was similarly "warned about his responsibilities as a role model," per the Telegraph.

Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League on Saturday when they host Huddersfield Town, and they will be looking to get back to winning ways after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

