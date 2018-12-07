Ander Herrera Reportedly Close to Penning New Manchester United Contract

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera celebrates scoring their second goal to equalise 2-2 during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 1, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly expecting Ander Herrera to sign a new contract at Old Trafford in the coming weeks as his current deal expires in June. 

According to Paul Hirst in The Times, the midfielder rejected United's initial offer that only slightly increased his £75,000 per week wages, but he has no desire to leave the club and talks have "progressed well."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

