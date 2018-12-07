Ander Herrera Reportedly Close to Penning New Manchester United Contract

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly expecting Ander Herrera to sign a new contract at Old Trafford in the coming weeks as his current deal expires in June.

According to Paul Hirst in The Times, the midfielder rejected United's initial offer that only slightly increased his £75,000 per week wages, but he has no desire to leave the club and talks have "progressed well."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

