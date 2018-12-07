Manchester United Reportedly Beat Juventus, PSG to Sign Amiens Star Noam Emeran

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly beaten competition from the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Amiens attacker Noam Emeran.

RMC (h/t Sport Witness) reported the Red Devils could complete the signing in the next few weeks, and Emeran is expected to make the move for an initial €2 million (£1.8 million) plus bonuses. It's said a sell-on clause could also see the Ligue 1 outfit net as much as €10 million (£8.9 million) somewhere down the line.

The Red Devils must still finalise their agreement and terms with Amiens before the move can be rubber-stamped, but the Premier League powerhouses look to have been successful in their efforts to sign the forward.

French football writer Rich Allen cited the same RMC report and suggested a transfer was imminent, meaning Emeran, 16, could be a Red Devils player by January when the winter transfer window opens:

Emeran made his debut for France under-16s in December 2017 and has continued to attract attention in his native country, despite the fact he's yet to make his senior debut for Amiens.

United tend to keep their academy well stocked with promising talents, and investing in the right players at this age has become all the more valuable since the recent inflation in the transfer market.

One would imagine Emeran won't be ready for first-team action for at least a couple more years, but recruiting early gives them the chance to secure his services before his price balloons.

There's also a sense of urgency amid the uncertainty of Great Britain's prospective exit from the European Union, which Football Manager director Miles Jacobson recently said could have a big impact on transfers in the years to come:

Signing young stars such as Emeran could become considerably more difficult in the near future, and it's possible we could see a scramble among certain clubs to conduct business in January.

The parties interested often serve as a symbol of that player's skill, meaning Juve and PSG's alleged pursuit of Emeran bodes well for United if they have indeed snatched his signature.