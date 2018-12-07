PSG Reportedly 'Almost Certain' to Sign Ajax Star Frenkie de Jong for €75M

PSG Reportedly 'Almost Certain' to Sign Ajax Star Frenkie de Jong for €75MDecember 7, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly all but sealed a €75 million (£67 million) deal for Ajax's 21-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been widely linked with Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.
According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (h/t Tom Adams of Eurosport), PSG officials Antero Henrique and Maxwell went to Amsterdam on Thursday for talks with Ajax about De Jong, and the move is now "almost certain" after they accepted technical director Marc Overmars' valuation.
De Jong is now in his second season as a key part of Ajax's first team, and his effortless comfort on the ball has caught the eye of many across Europe.
As noted by the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, he has drawn comparisons with Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard, an indication of just how impressive his all-round game is.
Rumours have abounded linking him with Europe's biggest clubs. Earlier in the week it was reported Bayern had jumped to the head of the queue with a €150 million (£133 million) bid for both De Jong and 19-year-old team-mate Matthijs de Ligt, per Sport Bild (h/t Goal).
However, if the latest report is correct, PSG now look to have won the race, and De Jong will move to the Parc des Princes in the summer.
If the deal goes through it will be a new transfer record for an Eredivisie player:
€75 million for Frenkie de Jong would absolutely smash the Eredivisie transfer record. It is nearly double the €42 million paid by Tottenham to Ajax for Davinson Sanchez. Virgil van Dijk from Southampton to Liverpool for €84.5 million will still be the Dutch transfer record https://t.co/NTODdnOyHQ
It would also be a major coup for the French giants as the Dutchman boasts both a phenomenal passing range and superb ability on the ball:
Frenkie de Jong: Of the 81 players to attempt 25+ dribbles, De Jong has a better dribble success rate (93.8%) than any other player since the start of the 2017/18 Eredivisie season For more player stats -- https://t.co/bxHlmKwlDq https://t.co/MdcR1VKg5j
Frenkie de Jong: No player has a better pass success rate than De Jong (92.9%) in the Eredivisie this season For more player stats -- https://t.co/bxHlmKeKeQ https://t.co/S24bwxXO4q
De Jong would be another key piece of the puzzle at PSG as they look to become genuine contenders in the UEFA Champions League.
The news will come as a big blow to rival suitors, though, perhaps City most of all.
De Jong looked the ideal candidate to succeed 33-year-old Fernandinho in Pep Guardiola's midfield, particularly after City missed out on signing Jorginho in the summer.
