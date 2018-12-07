PSG Reportedly 'Almost Certain' to Sign Ajax Star Frenkie de Jong for €75M

VI-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly all but sealed a €75 million (£67 million) deal for Ajax's 21-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been widely linked with Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (h/t Tom Adams of Eurosport), PSG officials Antero Henrique and Maxwell went to Amsterdam on Thursday for talks with Ajax about De Jong, and the move is now "almost certain" after they accepted technical director Marc Overmars' valuation.

De Jong is now in his second season as a key part of Ajax's first team, and his effortless comfort on the ball has caught the eye of many across Europe.

As noted by the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, he has drawn comparisons with Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard, an indication of just how impressive his all-round game is.

Rumours have abounded linking him with Europe's biggest clubs. Earlier in the week it was reported Bayern had jumped to the head of the queue with a €150 million (£133 million) bid for both De Jong and 19-year-old team-mate Matthijs de Ligt, per Sport Bild (h/t Goal).

However, if the latest report is correct, PSG now look to have won the race, and De Jong will move to the Parc des Princes in the summer.

If the deal goes through it will be a new transfer record for an Eredivisie player:

It would also be a major coup for the French giants as the Dutchman boasts both a phenomenal passing range and superb ability on the ball:

De Jong would be another key piece of the puzzle at PSG as they look to become genuine contenders in the UEFA Champions League.

The news will come as a big blow to rival suitors, though, perhaps City most of all.

De Jong looked the ideal candidate to succeed 33-year-old Fernandinho in Pep Guardiola's midfield, particularly after City missed out on signing Jorginho in the summer.