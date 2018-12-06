Video: Watch Derrick Henry Embarrass Jaguars Defense on 99-Yard TD Run

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 6: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs downfield with the ball for a 99 yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry did his best to emulate Marshawn Lynch in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Henry eluded multiple would-be tacklers to score on a 99-yard touchdown run that put the Titans ahead 13-2.

Henry's NFL colleagues reacted to the big play as it happened.

ESPN Stats & Info noted Henry is the second player ever to break off a 99-yard run, joining Tony Dorsett, who went nearly the length of the field in a 31-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 3, 1983.

Related

    Report: Chiefs Sign Kelvin Benjamin

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Sign Kelvin Benjamin

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Expert Picks for Week 14 ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Expert Picks for Week 14 ✅

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Recounts Alleged Assault

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Recounts Alleged Assault

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Alex Smith Has Leg Infection

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Alex Smith Has Leg Infection

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report