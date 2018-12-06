Video: Watch Derrick Henry Embarrass Jaguars Defense on 99-Yard TD Run

Video: Watch Derrick Henry Embarrass Jaguars Defense on 99-Yard TD RunDecember 7, 2018
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry did his best to emulate Marshawn Lynch in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.
Henry eluded multiple would-be tacklers to score on a 99-yard touchdown run that put the Titans ahead 13-2.
Henry's NFL colleagues reacted to the big play as it happened.
ESPN Stats & Info noted Henry is the second player ever to break off a 99-yard run, joining Tony Dorsett, who went nearly the length of the field in a 31-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 3, 1983.
