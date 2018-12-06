Video: Watch Derrick Henry Embarrass Jaguars Defense on 99-Yard TD Run

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry did his best to emulate Marshawn Lynch in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Henry eluded multiple would-be tacklers to score on a 99-yard touchdown run that put the Titans ahead 13-2.

Henry's NFL colleagues reacted to the big play as it happened.

ESPN Stats & Info noted Henry is the second player ever to break off a 99-yard run, joining Tony Dorsett, who went nearly the length of the field in a 31-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 3, 1983.