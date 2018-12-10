Final Predictions for the 2018 Winter Meetings' Top Free-Agent Signings, Trades

2 of 8

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

To LAD: C Francisco Cervelli

The Los Angeles Dodgers could use a stopgap starter at the catcher position with Yasmani Grandal expected to sign elsewhere in free agency.

Prospects Keibert Ruiz, Will Smith and Connor Wong are capable of developing into MLB starters, so the team won't want to block their paths to the big leagues by giving a long-term contract to a veteran.

Veterans Devin Mesoraco, Jonathan Lucroy and Matt Wieters are among the free-agent options who could be available on one-year deals, but the perfect fit could be Pittsburgh Pirates trade chip Francisco Cervelli.

As Buster Olney of ESPN wrote, "the Dodgers, Astros and Mets are all in the market for catching help, and if one of those teams makes an offer on catcher Francisco Cervelli, the Pirates will listen."

Cervelli, 32, posted a 123 OPS+ while slugging a career-high 12 home runs in 404 plate appearances and throwing out 39.0 percent of base stealers last season, though he did miss some time with a concussion.

He's owed $11.5 million in the final year of his contract, and his two-way skills could make him the perfect bridge to those rising prospects.

To PIT: RP Marshall Kasowski

More than anything, the Pirates will be looking for salary relief in a trade of Cervelli—he's the highest-paid player on their roster for 2019. So if the Dodgers are willing to pay the entirety of his salary, it won't take much more than a flier prospect to swing a deal.

Marshall Kasowski was a 13th-round pick in 2017, and in his first full pro season, he posted a 2.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 64.2 innings over three minor league levels. He closed the year with 10 appearances at Double-A and could be ready for a role in the big league bullpen in 2019.

This is how MLB.com assessed the 23-year-old righty: "Kasowski has continued to miss bats at an exceptional rate since turning pro, doing so with basically one pitch. He challenges hitters with a 91-97 mph fastball that seems to rise at the plate. He throws over the top, a la Josh Collmenter, and opponents have trouble picking up his heater because it seems to come straight out of his ear."

The Pirates could then turn to Elias Diaz as their primary backstop after he posted a 116 OPS+ with 12 doubles and 10 home runs in 277 plate appearances in 2018.