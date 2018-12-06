Alex Sandro Reportedly Agrees to New Juventus Contract Amid Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with the club.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano relayed the news on Thursday, with the Brazil international said to have signed fresh terms through to June 2023:

Per Football Italia, the extension has also been reported by Goal Italia and Sky Sport Italia. Football Italia adds that Sandro has been in talks over a new contract with the Bianconeri since 2017; it's noted he has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

