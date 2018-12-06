Mike Conley on Lack of Respect: 'It's Gotten More Frustrating as I Get Older'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies veteran point guard Mike Conley is in the midst of perhaps his best NBA season, and he is still searching for the respect he feels he deserves.

In an interview with The Athletic's Michael Lee, Conley talked about how a lack of All-Star nods and awards has led to frustration:

"It's gotten more frustrating as I get older. I'm 31 now. I'm 12 years in. At some point, you know the game will have to end for you. Hopefully, it's seven, eight years from now, but at the end of the day, when I look back on it, and all that I've accomplished in my career and you think about all of those things and there are so many missed opportunities for recognition, in different ways. And that’s been eating at me, for a while."

Conley appeared in just 12 games last season due to injury, but he has bounced back this season to average a career-high 21.1 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. 

  

