MLB Trade Rumors: Trevor Bauer, Corey Kluber on Block After Carlos Carrasco Deal

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians are reportedly "increasingly motivated" to deal Trevor Bauer or Corey Kluber after signing fellow starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported the update Thursday, noting the MLB trade market is "extremely active" with teams looking to upgrade their rotations.

