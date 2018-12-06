MLB Trade Rumors: Trevor Bauer, Corey Kluber on Block After Carlos Carrasco Deal

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber goes into his windup against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians are reportedly "increasingly motivated" to deal Trevor Bauer or Corey Kluber after signing fellow starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension.  

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported the update Thursday, noting the MLB trade market is "extremely active" with teams looking to upgrade their rotations.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Indians, Carrasco Agree to 4-Year Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Indians, Carrasco Agree to 4-Year Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What Happens at the Winter Meetings?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What Happens at the Winter Meetings?

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Why Is Cleveland Willing to Deal Bauer or Kluber?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Why Is Cleveland Willing to Deal Bauer or Kluber?

    Beyond the Box Score
    via Beyond the Box Score

    ZiPS Projects the Indians to Be More One-sided Than Ever

    Cleveland Indians logo
    Cleveland Indians

    ZiPS Projects the Indians to Be More One-sided Than Ever

    Let's Go Tribe
    via Let's Go Tribe