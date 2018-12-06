Fortnite Season 7 Details with Trailer, Planes, Map Changes, Creative Mode, More

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

Fortnite Battle Royale kicked off Season 7 on Thursday morning with a series of map changes, including a complete overhaul in the southwest section of the island, along with the addition of a X-4 Stormwing plane, wraps for weapons and a new group of Battle Pass skins.

Epic Games announced all of the details for the hit video game's new season in the version 7.0 patch notes. It also provided a look at what's to come with the trailer:

Concerns about mobility were raised late in Season 6 after Epic decided to end redeploy following a brief test period in all of its base game lobbies.

Navigating the map should no longer be atop the list of issues with the addition of a plane and zip lines in addition to the remaining rifts, grapplers and other mobility items.

The X-4 Stormwing, which is equipped with enough space for an entire squad and includes a machine gun for use by the pilot, makes traveling great distances a breeze. Like all in-game vehicles, it can be destroyed if it takes enough damage, though.

Twitch streamer DrLupo provided a look at the planes in action:

Fans of Greasy Grove or Flush Factory will be disappointed when they sign on Fortnite for the first time this season because those points of interest were removed to welcome the new portion of the map, which is representative of a winter wonderland.

The newest locations—Frosty Flights, Polar Peak and Happy Hamlet—are covered in snow and bring a new feel to the game.

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, another Twitch streamer, showcased the changes:

The arrival of Season 7 also led to the departure of several weapons and items: the double-barrel shotgun, clinger, port-a-fort, chiller, shockwave grenades and shadow stones.

Creative, a third game mode added to Fortnite on Thursday, joins Battle Royale and Save The World.

Gamers who enter the Creative format can construct their own island for Fortnite play. All progress will be saved, so it's possible to build an entirely separate world for competition with friends without playing the typical solo, duo or squad games in Battle Royale.

People who purchase the Season 7 Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks or the equivalent of $9.50, are granted early access to Creative mode. It becomes available to everyone Dec. 13.

Speaking of the Battle Pass, this season's edition comes with two immediate progressive outfits, Zenith and Lynx. Just like previous progressive skins, players begin with a base version of the character and can develop it through gaining XP and completing challenges.

Another cool addition to the game are wraps. They are obtained through leveling up through the 100-tier Battle Pass and can be added to weapons and vehicles to create a personal style.

Finally, Season 7 features a new tournament mode called the Explorer Pop-Up Cup.

Fortnite has been testing several different styles of events in recent months in an effort to figure out the best approach for competitive play. The Explorer Pop-Up Cup includes material caps (700 wood, 500 stone and 300 metal), material and health bonuses for eliminations and late-game zone changes.

Season 7 runs through Feb. 28, 2019.