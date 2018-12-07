Women's World Cup Draw 2019: TV Schedule and Mobile Live Stream Details

DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

The draw of the 2019 Women's World Cup will take place on Saturday, December 8, as the 24 participating teams will finally learn who they'll be facing in the group stages.

A total of six groups will take shape, with 16 teams advancing to the knockout stages.

Hosts France will be in Group A, and the remaining teams will go into four pots based on the FIFA World Rankings.

The draw will start at 6 p.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT, noon ET), with FS2 and Telemundo holding the American rights and BBC 2 broadcastig the draw in the UK. FIFA will provide full live stream coverage through their official website.

LiveSoccerTV.com shared the list of qualified teams and how they'll be grouped into the four pots―unless there's a last-minute change in the seedings:

While the top six seems pretty set, FIFA made late changes to the seeding in 2015, as noted by Foxsports.com.au. At the time of writing Australia sat in sixth place, 31 points ahead of Japan.

With the exception of UEFA, every federation can have a maximum of one team in each group. UEFA will have two in certain cases.

The draw has the potential for a true Group of Death, as 2015 second-placed finishers Japan are currently scheduled to be a second seed. If they overtake the Mathildas, Australia are a team to avoid.

Other strong contenders in Pot 2 are Sweden and the Netherlands, while Pot 3 will include China―who beat the Netherlands to second place in Group A four years ago―and Korea Republic―who finished ahead of Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The favourites for the title include defending champions USA, who are unbeaten in 2018, and hosts France, who have lost just a single match. Others to keep an eye on include England, Germany and Canada, while dangerous outsider like Australia and Sweden could also be in contention and Japan have exceeded expectations in recent tournaments.

Champions in 2011 and runners up in 2015, the Japanese crushed Norway 4-1 in their last outing, a reminder of their impressive talent. If they end up in Pot 2, which seems likely, the Japanese are the one team everyone from Pot 1 will want to avoid, with the Netherlands not far behind.

The unbalanced knockout bracket means group placement is also key. The winners of Groups A, B, C and D will face one of the third-placed teams in the Round of 16. Group E and F winners have a tougher route, as they take on second-placed finishers.