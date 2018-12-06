Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill on Cowboys: 'They Always Choke'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill added some fuel to the already heated rivalry between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

According to NBC Philadelphia (h/t ESPN.com's Tim McManus), Grugier-Hill took a shot at the Cowboys ahead of Sunday's huge divisional clash: "I mean, you look at Dallas' history, they always choke, so we'll go down there and make them choke."

The 7-5 Cowboys hold a one-game lead over the 6-6 Eagles for the NFC East lead, and they will host Philly at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this weekend.

Dallas has won just four division titles since 1999, and it hasn't won the Super Bowl since the end of the 1995 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, and they have won the NFC East eight times since 2001.

Philadelphia lost 27-20 to the Cowboys at home on Nov. 11, so another loss Sunday would put the Eagles in a huge hole.

The Eagles would trail the Cowboys by two games with three left to play, and they would essentially need to win out with the Cowboys losing out in order to win the division since Dallas would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Regardless of what happens Sunday, the wild card would still be in play for the Eagles as well since the Minnesota Vikings currently hold the NFC's final wild-card spot at 6-5-1.

Grugier-Hill is in the midst of his third season with the Eagles after the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Eastern Illinois.

He was primarily a special teams player in his first two seasons, but Grugier-Hill has started seven games on defense this season and has recorded 29 tackles and one interception.

Grugier-Hill will have a tough assignment on his hands Sunday, as he and the Philadelphia defense will be tasked with slowing down quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.