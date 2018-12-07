EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 15

0 of 7

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

As if Friday wasn't the best day of the week already, we've got a treat in store to make this one even better: an EPL 100 that covers two gameweeks (last weekend and this week's midweek round), making for a pulsating edition.

Two good showings can bring about big leaps for certain players, while two bad showings can send some plummeting. You'll notice patterns as you read through, with particular clubs' representatives (West Ham United and Manchester City, for example) prospering and some not so much.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, eight (or more) out of 15. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Riyad Mahrez, Andre Gomes, Ross Barkley and Pedro out for this edition.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Bernardo Silva, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.