Neymar Subbed out of PSG vs. Strasbourg Because of Injury

ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar exited Wednesday's Coupe de France in the 62nd minute after suffering an apparent injury.

Moussa Diaby came on for Neymar, whom ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson described as "hurt and in tears" as he walked off the pitch.

Though he has to share some of the limelight with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar is PSG's main man and one of their most important difference-makers.

The Brazilian gets goals and assists in abundance and is among the most skilful players in world football, giving pace and flair to the Parisians' attack in the final third.

PSG could afford to be without him in Ligue 1, where they're 13 points clear at the top of the table with two matches in hand. Indeed, they still won it by 13 points last season, despite injury cutting short Neymar's campaign in February.

However, if they're to achieve their goal of winning the UEFA Champions League, they need the forward fit and firing on all cylinders in their biggest games. His absence could be a significant blow if he's unable to play in the first leg of PSG's round-of-16 matchup with Manchester United on Feb. 12.