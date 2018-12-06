Unai Emery Says David Silva Played a Part in His Move to Arsenal

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that Manchester City midfielder David Silva played a key role in him making the move to the Premier League.

Silva played under Emery at Valencia before moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2010.

According to the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss, a chance encounter with his former player was vital in him taking up the Arsenal role in the summer, per Cadena Cope (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"At the end of last season, I met David Silva in an elevator in Valencia and he said: 'Coach, if you can, you should go to England.'"

He added Silva was not the first person to recommend such a switch: "I remember when [Spanish goalkeeper] Cesar [Sanchez] arrived at Valencia after a season at Tottenham, and he told me that if one day I could, I should go to the Premier League."

PSG opted not to renew Emery's contract last season after another disappointment in the UEFA Champions League.

He subsequently emerged as the surprise successor for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal—Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri were the early favourites after the Frenchman announced his departure.

After a challenging opening two games in the Premier League in which Arsenal lost to Manchester City and Chelsea, Emery has now overseen a run of 20 games unbeaten in all competitions:

He is in the process of revitalising the club after Wenger oversaw a spell of stagnation in the latter years of his tenure.

Arsenal are back in the mix for the top four and will be well backed to go deep in the UEFA Europa League.

If Emery can continue the same kind of progress in the next few seasons and make Arsenal competitive in the league and Champions League again, Gunners fans will have Silva to thank in part.