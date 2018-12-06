New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics (13-10) will try to extend their winning streak to four games Thursday, when they host the New York Knicks (8-17) as double-digit home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Celtics lost to the Knicks 117-109 on Nov. 21 as 14.5-point home favorites, and they have gone 4-1 straight up and against the spread since then.

Why the Knicks Can Cover the Spread

New York shocked Boston in the teams' most recent meeting behind 29 points and a season-high 11 assists from reserve point guard Trey Burke, who logged 32 minutes off the bench. Unfortunately for the Knicks, Burke sprained his knee recently and is considered day-to-day as he begins rehab.

In other words, he will not be playing here, which means the team will rely more on starter Emmanuel Mudiay. In the past two games, Mudiay has averaged 22 points, 5.5 assists and four rebounds as New York upset the Milwaukee Bucks 136-134 in overtime and then fell 110-107 to the Washington Wizards. A third straight close game would mean another easy cover.

Why the Celtics Can Cover the Spread

The Celtics have covered the spread in each of their past six wins, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and they are finally starting to live up to their preseason expectations as favorites to win both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

Gordon Hayward is coming off a season-high 30-point performance in Saturday's 118-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves as 1.5-point road underdogs. Hayward was outstanding overall as well, adding nine rebounds and eight assists.

Smart Betting Pick

Boston looks like a much different team, beating its past three opponents by an average of nearly 20 points. The Celtics had won five of the previous six meetings with the Knicks, going 4-2 ATS, before that embarrassing loss at TD Garden as double-digit favorites.

Bettors should expect Boston to avenge that defeat with another impressive victory in this spot, covering the spread yet again despite the high number.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone under in four of New York's past six games.

Boston is 4-1 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone under in five of Boston's past seven games when playing New York.

