Atletico Huila's Yoreli Rincon Says Copa Libertadores Prize Money Will Go to Men

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Colombia's Atletico Huila players pose with the Copa Libertadores Women trophy during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia on December 4, 2018. - Atletico Huila team won the Copa Libertadores Women 2018 after defeating Santos of Brazil by penalties. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)
RAUL ARBOLEDA/Getty Images

Atletico Huila's women's team will not receive the $55,000 prize they earned by winning the Copa Libertadores Feminina as the money will be used to settle the men's team's outstanding debts, according to captain Yoreli Rincon.

Atletico beat Santos 5-3 on penalties last Sunday to claim the trophy, but midfielder Rincon subsequently posted a video to social media in which she explained they will not see the prize money:

Per RT, she said:

"For being champions we won $55,000, money that will never reach us, that goes to the men's Atletico Huila, a team that has a different president than we have.

"Yes, we have a recognition that our president is going to give, but it's his pocket, but it's not our prize won for being champions of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2018, unfortunately, that is women's soccer."

                                   

