Premier League Fixtures: Week 16 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

The Premier League matches are starting to come thick and fast as Christmas approaches, and Week 16's highlight fixture sees leaders Manchester City travel to Chelsea.

Manchester United will be looking to get their first win in five in the English top flight when they host Fulham, and Liverpool travel to Bournemouth for Saturday's opener.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Here is the schedule in full, along with score predictions for each fixture:

Saturday, December 8

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Cardiff City 1-1 Southampton

Manchester United 3-2 Fulham

West Ham United 2-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Leicester City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, December 9

Newcastle United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Monday, December 10

Everton 2-2 Watford

Chelsea could hardly face a harder fixture as they aim to get back to winning ways after a shock defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

City's form is immaculate. They have not been beaten yet in the Premier League this season and have barely been troubled in any of their recent fixtures.

Their 2-1 win at Watford midweek was a seventh victory on the bounce for the Sky Blues, who will be confident of edging out Chelsea again after beating them 1-0 home and away in the Premier League last term.

United's form, meanwhile, could barely be more contrasting to their Manchester neighbours.

The Red Devils' shambolic 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday was a decent result in the end, but it means they have now not won in the league since November 3.

A home clash against Fulham could be just the tonic. The west London side have looked better under new manager Claudio Ranieri, but they are still shipping goals at an alarming rate.

Saturday's clash at Old Trafford should be entertaining at the very least as two of the worst defences in the league will be on show:

United should surely prevail given the quality of their attacking unit, especially Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman was on the scoresheet again against Arsenal in their 2-2 draw and continues to enjoy one of the best seasons of his career from an individual perspective:

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Martial was substituted with what manager Jose Mourinho described as a "pre-injury" against the Gunners, but he should be available for Saturday.

The Cottagers are bottom of the table, but only on goal difference. Burnley and Southampton have also only managed nine points from their first 15 games, and the latter have decided to make a change at the top:

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be taking charge of his first game at Saints when they visit Cardiff City on Saturday.

He has taken over a club that has not won since September 1, and it will be a stern test of his reputation to see if he can turn their fortunes around.

The Austrian will see Cardiff as a winnable game to open his tenure, but the Welsh outfit have won two of their last four matches in the Premier League.