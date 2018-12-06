EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 16 Premier League Fixtures

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Chelsea will hope to end Manchester City's unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday when they face off at Stamford Bridge in the pick of Week 16's fixtures.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will be bidding to end their four-match winless run as they host Fulham, while Arsenal take on Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the King Power Stadium to play Leicester City, while Liverpool face an away trip to Bournemouth.

Saturday, December 8

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool (1-2)

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town (2-0)

Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)

Cardiff City vs. Southampton (0-1)

Manchester United vs. Fulham (2-1)

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace (1-0)

Chelsea vs. Manchester City (1-2)

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)

Sunday, December 9

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

Monday, December 10

Everton vs. Watford (3-1)

Top Players

Naby Keita, Liverpool

Naby Keita made his first start for Liverpool since October on Wednesday, having had a short spell out of the side through injury.

He helped Liverpool to a 3-1 win against Burnley and offered an impressive reminder of what he can bring for the Reds.

Keita produced an energetic, all-action performance in midfield, and he was the driving force that gave Liverpool impetus going forward.

This is Anfield's Henry Jackson and football writer Joel Rabinowitz hailed his showing:

With another potentially tricky away trip to Bournemouth—who have had an extra day's rest and sit in seventh place after they picked up their seventh win of the season against Huddersfield on Tuesday—awaiting on Saturday, Liverpool could use another display of that calibre from Keita.

If he can replicate it, Liverpool will have a good chance of taking home three points.

N'Golo Kante, Chelsea

N'Golo Kante's role in Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side has been the subject of much debate recently after the Italian was critical of the midfielder following the Blues' 3-1 defeat to Spurs in November.

Per Goal's Harry Sherlock, Sarri felt Kante was too attacking in that match and strayed away from team-mate Jorginho too often.



The manager was pleased with him after he set up Pedro's goal in their 2-0 win over Fulham last Sunday, though, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Kante won the ball by pressing Fulham inside their own half and then led a quick break against the Cottagers, slipping in Pedro when he reached the penalty area.

Former footballer Gary Lineker had seen it all before:

The Blues aren't in their best form—they lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday and the win over Fulham is the only one in their last four Premier League games—so City may well come away from Stamford Bridge with a win.

However, if the Blues do get something from the game, Kante's ability to not only break up City's play but also start attacking moves for Chelsea will make him crucial to their chances.