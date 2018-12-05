Zion Williamson on Missed Dunks: 'I Don't Know What Was Going on with Me'

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Freshman sensation Zion Williamson proved he's human on Wednesday during Duke's 84-54 victory over Hartford.

Per ESPN.com's David M. Hale, Williamson addressed his two missed dunks in the first half.

"I don't know what was going on with me," the Blue Devils star said. "I've never missed dunks like that, not even messing around. It gets very frustrating. But I can't play for myself."

Williamson wasn't the only Duke player off their game in the first half against Hartford. The team put up a season-low 33 points in the first 20 minutes and held a modest five-point lead early in the second half.

The malaise didn't last long for Williamson or the Blue Devils. He finished with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including this steal and dunk that sent the Cameron Crazies into a frenzy:

It's a testament to Duke's talent that an off night still results in scoring 84 points and beating the opponent by 30.

Williamson has already provided enough huge dunks to fill up a season-long highlight reel, so no one should be too concerned about him getting things back on track in a hurry.