UFC 231 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

At this point, even the fans are tired of talking about it.

Anyone with even a passing interest in MMA knows the long story behind this fight, how it was canceled in July after Max Holloway, who is the UFC featherweight champion, showed some strange symptoms during a nationally televised interview. How the root cause of those symptoms, at least according to Holloway, has still not been identified.

Five months have passed, and now the match finally appears (for the moment) ready to launch. If it does go down, it will be Holloway's first fight this year despite a total of four—count them, four—attempts.

Saturday at UFC 231, he faces Brian Ortega, the brilliant challenger with the pop idol looks. Dead horse narratives (hopefully) aside, this is an outstanding matchup between two fighters at the peak of their games.

But the card doesn't end there. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk battle for the vacant women's flyweight title. That's a lof of muay thai greatness in the cage, and there's no way that one won't deliver.

There are three more bouts on the main card to boot. Here's our predictions team to break it down and offer our picks. Matthew Ryder. Steven Rondina. Nathan McCarter. And myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.