Betting Odds Released on If Kyler Murray Will Play in Both MLB and NFL in 2019

University of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who was picked ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft, is the subject of an interesting prop, per OddsShark:

OddsShark also posted odds on Murray's 2019 NFL draft future:

According to Jane Lee of MLB.com, Murray planned to report to spring training in 2019 to pursue his pro baseball career as of June.

However, that was before Murray's dominating college football season. The 21-year-old didn't necessarily rule out a football future when he sat down with Tim Tebow in an ESPN College GameDay interview:

Murray later said in the conversation that he would not be returning to OU after this season, and in response to a question from Tebow as to whether his future options were between pro baseball or football, Murray responded in the affirmative.

There's no inclination that Murray would try both sports out at the same time, but the feat isn't unprecedented, as Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders most notably did so.

Sanders was the last person to play in both leagues in the same calendar year in 1997 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Reds.

Murray is the type of two-sport talent who could pull off the feat. He's proved to be a near-unstoppable force on the football field and has been named as one of three Heisman Trophy finalists thanks to 51 total touchdowns (40 passing, 11 rushing), a 70.9 percent completion rate and 892 rushing yards.

He also led 12-1 Oklahoma to a Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals, where the Sooners will face Alabama on Saturday, December 29.

On the diamond, Murray has been spectacular as well. An outfielder, Murray had 10 home runs, 47 RBI and a .954 OPS in 189 at-bats in 2018. He sported a sterling 99.1 fielding percentage as well.

The odds are definitely stacked against Murray playing in the pros in two sports at any given time, let alone in the same year. However, Murray stands alone as the clear favorite out of any current athlete who could potentially do so.